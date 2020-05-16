Financial Architects Inc Acquires 94 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 81,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN remained flat at $$209.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,291. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $232.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.85.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

