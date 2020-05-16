Financial Architects Inc Acquires 961 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 52,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $173.81. 6,878,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.95. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

