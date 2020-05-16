Financial Architects Inc Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 267,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,788. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.

