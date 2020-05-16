Financial Architects Inc Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $95,896,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,048,000 after acquiring an additional 390,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $223.27. 55,268,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,401,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

