Financial Architects Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.21. 5,593,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,550. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

