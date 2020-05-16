Financial Architects Inc Buys 279 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.06 on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,249.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,327.85. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

