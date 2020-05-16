Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,169,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $113.49. 789,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,315. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.63.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

