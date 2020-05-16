Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,345,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Markel by 874.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $18.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $831.55. The stock had a trading volume of 63,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,819. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $897.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,090.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

In related news, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,078.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

