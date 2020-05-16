Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after buying an additional 588,853 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,748,000 after buying an additional 499,665 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,478,000 after buying an additional 220,164 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,014,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $12,799,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $92.64. 293,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,291. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

