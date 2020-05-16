Financial Architects Inc Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 322.0% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100,950 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 7.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 520.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,625,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,067. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

