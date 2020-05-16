Financial Architects Inc Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Financial Architects Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

