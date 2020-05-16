Financial Architects Inc Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.86. 2,337,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,563. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

