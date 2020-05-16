Financial Architects Inc Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.09% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.17. The stock had a trading volume of 312,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,393. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $71.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

