Financial Architects Inc Has $1 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

