Financial Architects Inc Has $719,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $398,420,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,605,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,751. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

