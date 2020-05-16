Financial Architects Inc Has $749,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 228,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,768. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $69.71.

