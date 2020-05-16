Financial Architects Inc Has $763,000 Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

American Tower stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.58. 2,246,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

