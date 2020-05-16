Financial Architects Inc Has $821,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Loews Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 62,449,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,899,766. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

