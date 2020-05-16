Financial Architects Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFG. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,042,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of RFG traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,348. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $160.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day moving average is $140.58.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

