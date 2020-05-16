Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,820 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

IWR traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $48.09. 2,245,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,163. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

