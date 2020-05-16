Financial Architects Inc Sells 418 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

RYT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.19. 17,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,053. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $212.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.15.

