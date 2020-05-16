Financial Architects Inc Sells 600 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,986,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

