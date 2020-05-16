First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,297,000 after buying an additional 1,645,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,880,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $13,920,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,407,000 after purchasing an additional 813,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,763,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 579,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 893,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.33.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.