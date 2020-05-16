Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 440,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $577,518,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,225. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

