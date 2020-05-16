Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Announces Earnings Results

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,602. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.21.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.