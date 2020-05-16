Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 735 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.88. 19,252,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,934,779. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.