Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.42

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $11.49. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 32,300 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $175.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

