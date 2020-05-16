General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $130.92. 2,975,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.08 and a 200-day moving average of $164.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

