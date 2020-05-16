General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.49.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. 128,224,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,841,383. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

