General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.