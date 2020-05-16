General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $65.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of General Mills from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.80.

GIS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in General Mills by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

