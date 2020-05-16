Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Lowered to $37.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NYSE:G traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. 1,563,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.39 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Genpact by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3.0% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

