Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.98.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 156,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit