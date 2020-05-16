Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.98.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 156,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

