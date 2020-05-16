Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 623 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,467,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,144,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

