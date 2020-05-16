Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,483 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.