Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,172,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,363. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.85.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.