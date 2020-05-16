Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $134.85. 3,831,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,241. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day moving average of $159.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

