Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,765 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,840,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,401,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,460. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

