Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,991 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.55 and its 200 day moving average is $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

