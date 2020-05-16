Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.