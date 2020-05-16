Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.00 Price Target

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SZU. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.06 ($17.51).

SZU traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting €13.32 ($15.49). The company had a trading volume of 541,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.96. Suedzucker has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.59) and a 1-year high of €17.16 ($19.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

