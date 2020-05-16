Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4,143.9% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 6,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.15.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,828. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.