GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 587 shares trading hands.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in GSE Systems by 80.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 292,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

