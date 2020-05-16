Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.13

Shares of Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.13 and traded as low as $16.06. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gyrodyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 646.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Gyrodyne worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

