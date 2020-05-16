Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.13

Shares of Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.13 and traded as low as $16.06. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Gyrodyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Gyrodyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:GYRO)
Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.
