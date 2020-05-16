Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hess by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 195,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 55,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hess by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hess by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,193,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,253,000 after acquiring an additional 794,805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 24,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.28. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,717.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 503 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,918 shares of company stock worth $483,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

