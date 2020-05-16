Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.49 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 844,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,934. The company has a market cap of $525.16 million, a PE ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

HIMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

