Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.85 on Friday, reaching $239.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,172,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.85.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

