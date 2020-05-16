Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 76,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,782,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.33. 16,172,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,363. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

