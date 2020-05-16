IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.98

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.98 and traded as high as $39.20. IDOX shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 67,249 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of IDOX in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 53 ($0.70) price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 million and a P/E ratio of -98.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.01.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Content, Digital, and Health. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

