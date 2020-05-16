Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 133,188 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 160.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,188 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $44.27. 30,241,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

